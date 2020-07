Joe Biden Details His Plan To Advance Racial Equity In the U.S. Joe Biden shared details Tuesday of his proposal to advance racial equity in the United States. The plan is the fourth and final pillar of his "Build Back Better" agenda for economic recovery.

Joe Biden Details His Plan To Advance Racial Equity In the U.S. Politics Joe Biden Details His Plan To Advance Racial Equity In the U.S. Joe Biden Details His Plan To Advance Racial Equity In the U.S. Audio will be available later today. Joe Biden shared details Tuesday of his proposal to advance racial equity in the United States. The plan is the fourth and final pillar of his "Build Back Better" agenda for economic recovery. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor