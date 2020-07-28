Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Taha Bawa of Goodwall : How I Built This with Guy Raz As COVID-19 continues to affect the global economy, college graduates are entering a job market reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis. Taha Bawa is hoping to help with Goodwall, the social networking site he co-founded that links students to jobs and opportunities all around the world. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.
How I Built Resilience: Taha Bawa of Goodwall

Listen · 18:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/896466949/896692669" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

As COVID-19 continues to affect the global economy, college graduates are entering a job market reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis.

Taha Bawa is hoping to help with Goodwall, the social networking site he co-founded that links students to jobs and opportunities all around the world.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.