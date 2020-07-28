How I Built Resilience: Taha Bawa of Goodwall

As COVID-19 continues to affect the global economy, college graduates are entering a job market reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis.

Taha Bawa is hoping to help with Goodwall, the social networking site he co-founded that links students to jobs and opportunities all around the world.

