Best Of: Poet Natasha Trethewey / Mike Birbiglia & Jen Stein : Fresh Air When Natasha Trethewey was 19, her abusive stepfather killed her mother. In the 35 years since, she says, "I wanted to forge a new life for myself that didn't include that past, but, of course, that was impossible." Her new memoir is 'Memorial Drive.' Trethewey was the U.S. Poet Laureate in 2012 and 2013.



Kevin Whitehead reviews a newly unearthed recording by drummer Art Blakey and his band.



When comic Mike Birbiglia and poet Jen Stein got married, they agreed they didn't want kids. But then Jen changed her mind. After their daughter Oona was born, Mike had difficulty bonding with her, and it put a strain on the marriage. In their book, 'The New One,' Mike writes "painfully true" stories about the first year of parenthood and Jen gives her perspective through poetry.

Best Of: Poet Natasha Trethewey / Mike Birbiglia & Jen Stein Listen · 50:35 50:35 Best Of: Poet Natasha Trethewey / Mike Birbiglia & Jen Stein 50:35 Fresh Air Best Of: Poet Natasha Trethewey / Mike Birbiglia & Jen Stein Best Of: Poet Natasha Trethewey / Mike Birbiglia & Jen Stein Listen · 50:35 50:35 When Natasha Trethewey was 19, her abusive stepfather killed her mother. In the 35 years since, she says, "I wanted to forge a new life for myself that didn't include that past, but, of course, that was impossible." Her new memoir is 'Memorial Drive.' Trethewey was the U.S. Poet Laureate in 2012 and 2013.



Kevin Whitehead reviews a newly unearthed recording by drummer Art Blakey and his band.



When comic Mike Birbiglia and poet Jen Stein got married, they agreed they didn't want kids. But then Jen changed her mind. After their daughter Oona was born, Mike had difficulty bonding with her, and it put a strain on the marriage. In their book, 'The New One,' Mike writes "painfully true" stories about the first year of parenthood and Jen gives her perspective through poetry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor