Accessibility links
LeVar Burton Is Still Reading To Us During The Pandemic : 1A It's a tough time for Black Americans. How is Levar Burton protecting his heart? "I try to remind myself and others to keep our heads up. Unless our head is up. We cannot see the horizon. And it's the horizon that beckons us."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

LeVar Burton Is Still Reading To Us During The Pandemic

Listen · 34:26
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/896764696/897934977" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
LeVar Burton Is Still Reading To Us During The Pandemic

1A

LeVar Burton Is Still Reading To Us During The Pandemic

LeVar Burton Is Still Reading To Us During The Pandemic

Listen · 34:26
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/896764696/897934977" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

This one is for you, '90s kids. Ian Tuttle/Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize hide caption

toggle caption
Ian Tuttle/Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

This one is for you, '90s kids.

Ian Tuttle/Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

You probably know LeVar Burton from a number of roles: playing Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Kunta Kinte in the groundbreaking 1977 miniseries, Roots. Or his two-decade run as host of the PBS children's show Reading Rainbow.

LeVar Burton has helped children embrace a lifelong love of reading for a long time. And during a pandemic, it's not any different.

He's been doing Twitter livestreams three times a week called "LeVar Burton Reads" where he does exactly that: reads books to children, teenagers, and adults in three separate streams every week.

We spoke with LeVar about his podcast, his career, and his advice for staying positive in today's turbulent times.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.