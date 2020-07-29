LeVar Burton Is Still Reading To Us During The Pandemic

You probably know LeVar Burton from a number of roles: playing Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Kunta Kinte in the groundbreaking 1977 miniseries, Roots. Or his two-decade run as host of the PBS children's show Reading Rainbow.

LeVar Burton has helped children embrace a lifelong love of reading for a long time. And during a pandemic, it's not any different.

He's been doing Twitter livestreams three times a week called "LeVar Burton Reads" where he does exactly that: reads books to children, teenagers, and adults in three separate streams every week.

We spoke with LeVar about his podcast, his career, and his advice for staying positive in today's turbulent times.

