How Black-And-White Photo Challenge On Instagram Went Viral NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with culture reporter Taylor Lorenz of The New York Times about the viral black-and-white photo challenge, #challengeaccpeted, meant to promote female empowerment.

How Black-And-White Photo Challenge On Instagram Went Viral National How Black-And-White Photo Challenge On Instagram Went Viral How Black-And-White Photo Challenge On Instagram Went Viral Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with culture reporter Taylor Lorenz of The New York Times about the viral black-and-white photo challenge, #challengeaccpeted, meant to promote female empowerment. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor