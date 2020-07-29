Regina King on Race, Policing and HBO's 'Watchmen'

Sam revisits his chat with Regina King from 2019 after the actress' recent Emmy nomination for her performance on the HBO series Watchmen. In this encore interview, King talks about why she gravitates toward work that deals with race and policing, why she's still proud to call herself an American and why that also means demanding things to get a lot better than they are now.

This episode was originally produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Alexander McCall.