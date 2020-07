Microphone Aboard NASA's Rover May Pick Up Sounds From Mars The Perseverance rover launches Thursday, the last of three missions leaving in July while the planets' orbits are favorable. It is carrying technology that doesn't often go to space: a microphone.

Microphone Aboard NASA's Rover May Pick Up Sounds From Mars Space Microphone Aboard NASA's Rover May Pick Up Sounds From Mars Microphone Aboard NASA's Rover May Pick Up Sounds From Mars Audio will be available later today. The Perseverance rover launches Thursday, the last of three missions leaving in July while the planets' orbits are favorable. It is carrying technology that doesn't often go to space: a microphone. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor