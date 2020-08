The Decline Of Local News : Fresh Air Since 2004, more than 2,000 American newspapers have gone out of business. 'Washington Post' media columnist Margaret Sullivan talks about the decline of local news coverage, a crisis she says is as serious as the spread of disinformation on the internet. Her new book is 'Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy.'



Film critic Justin Chang reviews the thriller 'She Dies Tomorrow.'