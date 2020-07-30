Accessibility links
Zadie Smith On Writing Through Protests And The Pandemic : 1A "If you always come to activism with the same set of ideas, it's ahistorical. Things have changed since 1850. The use of the word 'hate' lets way too many people off the hook," says writer Zadie Smith.

We also talk about this week's Congressional hearing with four Big Tech CEOs.

Big Tech 'Comes' To Washington + A Conversation With Zadie Smith

Zadie Smith's latest collection of essays is called "Intimations."



Zadie Smith's latest collection of essays is called "Intimations."



The last several months have been dizzying.

Some of us are just now stepping back to reflect on all the ways our world has changed since February—or in the case of George Floyd's killing and the ongoing protests against systemic racism—the ways our world hasn't changed.

In her new essay collection, "Intimations," writer Zadie Smith meditates on the whirlwind that has been 2020. Everything from the value of art during times of social upheaval, to privilege and racism as viruses in their own right.

In this episode, we spoke first with Zephyr Teachout about the meeting between powerful tech CEOs and the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee.

Then, Zadie Smith talked with us about "Intimations" and what the world looks like from her home in London.

