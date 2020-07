Experts Game Out What Might Happen If The Election Goes Off The Rails NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Rosa Brooks, a law professor at Georgetown University, about the bipartisan group of experts she gathered to game out what a contested November election might look like.

Experts Game Out What Might Happen If The Election Goes Off The Rails Elections Experts Game Out What Might Happen If The Election Goes Off The Rails Experts Game Out What Might Happen If The Election Goes Off The Rails Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Rosa Brooks, a law professor at Georgetown University, about the bipartisan group of experts she gathered to game out what a contested November election might look like. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor