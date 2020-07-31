Don't Like The View From Your Window? Try Someone Else's

Maybe it's been awhile since you got out. So we're going to take you around the world for a moment to peer out some windows. Courtesy of the website: Window-Swap.com.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Maybe it's been a while since you got out.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

So we're going to take you around the world for a moment to peer out some windows.

MARTIN: In Mumbai, India, a steady rain drizzles in a park.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking German).

INSKEEP: From a balcony in Luneburg, Germany, a family splashes in a pool.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTIN: And the view from an apartment in Sao Paulo, Brazil, shows a sunset over a construction site. Just some of the everyday vistas from the website window-swap.com. Sonali Ranjit and her husband Vai created the website.

SONALI RANJIT: We're both feeling, like, cooped up in our one-bedroom apartment. And I was thumbing through Instagram, and I saw this picture of a friend of mine in Barcelona. He had this beautiful view outside his window, but he was in lockdown, as well. He was complaining about how bored of it he was.

MARTIN: Sonali's husband, Vai, says they wanted to help people feeling wanderlust to virtually gaze out windows around the world. Thousands of submissions poured in.

VAISHNAV BALASUBRAMANIAM: It started off with a bunch from Germany, then in Russia. Then it kind of took off in the States.

MARTIN: Sonali says her favorite view is of a pastoral meadow in southwest Bavaria with a windmill in the distance.

(SOUNDBITE OF WATER RUSHING, BIRDS CHIRPING)

RANJIT: We saw this tweet of this woman who said that she teared up because just across the mountains were her parents, who she hasn't seen in six months.

INSKEEP: Digital windows might not cure all of our feelings of longing in this moment. But drawing about 1.4 million visits per day, the website seems to provide some measure of comfort.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.