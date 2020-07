Members Of The Class Of 2020 Face A Brutal Job Market New college graduates fortunate enough to land jobs during the pandemic begin their careers under bizarre circumstances — they often haven't met their bosses and coworkers in person.

Members Of The Class Of 2020 Face A Brutal Job Market Members Of The Class Of 2020 Face A Brutal Job Market Members Of The Class Of 2020 Face A Brutal Job Market Audio will be available later today. New college graduates fortunate enough to land jobs during the pandemic begin their careers under bizarre circumstances — they often haven't met their bosses and coworkers in person. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor