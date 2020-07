Court Releases Trove Of Sealed Records Related Ghislaine Maxwell Case NPR's Rachel Martin talks to McClatchy investigative reporter Ben Wieder about newly released records related to the case against Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein.

Court Releases Trove Of Sealed Records Related Ghislaine Maxwell Case Court Releases Trove Of Sealed Records Related Ghislaine Maxwell Case Court Releases Trove Of Sealed Records Related Ghislaine Maxwell Case Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to McClatchy investigative reporter Ben Wieder about newly released records related to the case against Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor