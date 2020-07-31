The News Roundup For July 31, 2020

House lawmakers peppered the CEOs of four tech giants, Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple during a hearing this week. But the across-the-aisle agreement ended there.

Congress is still at an impasse over $600 in federal unemployment benefits. The aid runs out on July 31, but the Senate adjourned for the weekend.

And, John Lewis was laid to rest in Atlanta this week. We heard a passionate eulogy from former President Barack Obama.

Spain, Italy and France all report slumps in their economies as COVID-19 restrictions take their toll.

Coronavirus continues to surge in South Africa. The government has secured a multibillion dollar loan to fight the disease but will even that be enough?

Meanwhile, months into the pandemic, Vietnam reports its first death.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the city would postpone elections by one year. She cited coronavirus concerns, but pro-democracy activists say it's the continuation of a power grab by China.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor for Politico, Alexis Simendinger, national political correspondent at The Hill and Fernando Pizarro, a political reporter and journalism professor at American University.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief for The Economist, Jennifer Williams, senior foreign editor at Vox and Anne Gearan, White House correspondent for The Washington Post.

