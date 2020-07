D.C. Museum Of The Bible To Return Looted Artifacts To Iraq The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., has a record of buying looted antiquities. And it's trying to reform — it plans to send some artifacts back to Iraq and improve acquisition policies.

D.C. Museum Of The Bible To Return Looted Artifacts To Iraq National D.C. Museum Of The Bible To Return Looted Artifacts To Iraq D.C. Museum Of The Bible To Return Looted Artifacts To Iraq Audio will be available later today. The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., has a record of buying looted antiquities. And it's trying to reform — it plans to send some artifacts back to Iraq and improve acquisition policies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor