College Fails : Planet Money The pandemic is transforming college from a can't-miss into a can't-attend experience. Can colleges survive? | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
College Fails

Listen · 18:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/897983620/897983731" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Planet Money

Rutgers, The State University Of New Jersey

Rutgers Business School Press Kit

Rutgers, The State University Of New Jersey

Rutgers Business School Press Kit

The fall semester is just a month away. And colleges are struggling to keep their students enrolled, their staff and faculty safe, and their finances intact. But colleges are meant to be institutes of higher education, not businesses, and the cuts and tradeoffs they're making to stay solvent are upending campuses, and transforming the college experience.

On today's show, we head to one college, Rutgers University in New Jersey, to find out how students, staff and faculty are coping.

Music: "Boogie Down Bronx" and "Times Square Rush."

