College Fails

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rutgers Business School Press Kit Rutgers Business School Press Kit

The fall semester is just a month away. And colleges are struggling to keep their students enrolled, their staff and faculty safe, and their finances intact. But colleges are meant to be institutes of higher education, not businesses, and the cuts and tradeoffs they're making to stay solvent are upending campuses, and transforming the college experience.

On today's show, we head to one college, Rutgers University in New Jersey, to find out how students, staff and faculty are coping.

Music: "Boogie Down Bronx" and "Times Square Rush."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Remotely learn about economics one email at a time by subscribing to our Newsletter