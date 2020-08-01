Accessibility links
Ramy Youssef Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Youssef is the creator and star of Hulu's Ramy. Youssef won a Golden Globe for the first season, and now has been nominated for multiple Emmys for Season 2.

Not My Job: We Quiz Ramy Youssef (From New Jersey) About Sports Jerseys

Listen · 9:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/897545865/898135203" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Ramy Youssef attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills on July 31, 2019.
Enlarge this image
Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images
Ramy Youssef says he wanted make a TV show about his own life in New Jersey because he didn't want the only Muslims on TV to be the terrorists on Homeland ... so now we know Muslims can also be sexually confused Millennials who keep making terrible life choices! Youssef won a Golden Globe for the first season, and now has been nominated for multiple Emmys for Season 2.

Since Youssef is from New Jersey, we've invited him to play a game called "Say hello to this new jersey" — three questions about sports jerseys.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

