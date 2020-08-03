Accessibility links
Stream NPR Music's Southern Rap Canon Playlist Stream the songs, plus selected tracks from the albums and mixtapes, that comprise our list of the 130 greatest releases in Southern rap history.
Special Series

The South Got Something To Say: A Celebration Of Southern Rap
NPR logo Stream NPR Music's Southern Rap Canon Playlist

Stream NPR Music's Southern Rap Canon Playlist

Enlarge this image

Lil Wayne, shown performing at Coachella in 2016, is one of the artists featuring in NPR Music's Southern rap canon. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Lil Wayne, shown performing at Coachella in 2016, is one of the artists featuring in NPR Music's Southern rap canon.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

NPR Music's canon of Southern rap, created by a team of Southern critics, scholars and writers, is an enthusiastic celebration that recenters the South as a creative center in hip-hop and acknowledges the region's wide-ranging contributions to the genre. It includes 130 albums, songs and mixtapes that together represent a cultural history of Southern rap, told on its own terms.

The South Got Something To Say: A Celebration Of Southern Rap

The South Got Something To Say: A Celebration Of Southern Rap

The South Got Something To Say: A Celebration Of Southern Rap

Here, you can stream the songs via Spotify and Apple Music, and selected tracks from the albums and mixtapes, that comprise our list. (Please note that not all the songs and albums from our list are available on all of these platforms.)

Special Series

The South Got Something To Say: A Celebration Of Southern Rap