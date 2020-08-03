Culprit In Germany Caught Stealing Over 100 Shoes

For weeks, residents of a Berlin suburb couldn't figure out who was stealing their shoes in the middle of the night. Then someone spotted a fox carrying away a pair of blue flip flops in his mouth.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. For weeks, residents of a Berlin suburb couldn't figure out who or what was stealing their shoes in the middle of the night. The culprit was finally caught in the act when someone saw a fox carrying away a pair of blue flip-flops in its mouth. According to Tagesspiegel newspaper, the fox was in possession of over 100 shoes. A picture of his stash shows sneakers, sandals, clogs and a surprising number of Crocs. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.