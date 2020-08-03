Accessibility links
Why President Trump Needs White Suburban Voters : 1A "Housing and neighborhoods are really the fundamental way that we've segregated people," former HUD secretary Shaun Donovan says. "At the very time that we need to be moving the country forward [...] President Trump wants to take us back to a racist past."

Why President Trump Needs White Suburban Voters

A suburban neighborhood is seen as Amtrak's California Zephyr comes close to the end of its trip to Emeryville from Chicago. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

A suburban neighborhood is seen as Amtrak's California Zephyr comes close to the end of its trip to Emeryville from Chicago.

For a lot of us, just saying 'the suburbs' conjures up images of a big lawn, picket fence, minivan. And white people.

Throughout the past several decades, white flight meant those with money fled the cities for the suburbs. Now, the opposite is happening.

President Donald Trump has hitched his reelection hopes to suburban voters. But how much do we really know about them and who lives there? What might those answers mean for President Trump's latest campaign rhetoric?

We talked about the 'burbs with Emily Badger, a reporter for the New York Times, Karyn Lacy, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Michigan and author of "Blue-Chip Black: Race, Class, and Status in the New Black Middle Class" and Shaun Donovan, the former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama.

