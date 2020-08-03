Why President Trump Needs White Suburban Voters

For a lot of us, just saying 'the suburbs' conjures up images of a big lawn, picket fence, minivan. And white people.

Throughout the past several decades, white flight meant those with money fled the cities for the suburbs. Now, the opposite is happening.

President Donald Trump has hitched his reelection hopes to suburban voters. But how much do we really know about them and who lives there? What might those answers mean for President Trump's latest campaign rhetoric?

We talked about the 'burbs with Emily Badger, a reporter for the New York Times, Karyn Lacy, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Michigan and author of "Blue-Chip Black: Race, Class, and Status in the New Black Middle Class" and Shaun Donovan, the former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama.

