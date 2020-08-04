Alice Bag And A Quinceañera Reimagined : Latino USA For Alice Bag, punk is much more than just a genre, it is an attitude and a way to challenge the expectations and limitations placed on her due to her race, gender, or age. Alice Bag was the lead singer and co-founder of "The Bags," one of the first bands in LA's punk scene in the 1970's. In 2019 Alice performed at "Quinceañera Reimagined," a party that brought together women of color artists across disciplines to challenge the patriarchal history of the quinceañera tradition, and celebrate milestones of growth beyond age and beauty. In this episode of our How I Made It series, Alice Bag looks back at her own growth as an artist, reflecting on how she came to be the fearless musician and feminist she is today.

A Quinceañera Reimagined Listen · 13:22 13:22 Alice Bag And A Quinceañera Reimagined 13:22 Latino USA Alice Bag And A Quinceañera Reimagined A Quinceañera Reimagined Listen · 13:22 13:22 For Alice Bag, punk is much more than just a genre, it is an attitude and a way to challenge the expectations and limitations placed on her due to her race, gender, or age. Alice Bag was the lead singer and co-founder of "The Bags," one of the first bands in LA's punk scene in the 1970's. In 2019 Alice performed at "Quinceañera Reimagined," a party that brought together women of color artists across disciplines to challenge the patriarchal history of the quinceañera tradition, and celebrate milestones of growth beyond age and beauty. In this episode of our How I Made It series, Alice Bag looks back at her own growth as an artist, reflecting on how she came to be the fearless musician and feminist she is today. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor