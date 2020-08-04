How To Break The Monotony Of Zoom Calls During Lockdown

Some executives are holding meetings inside virtual game rooms. Robbing a bank in Grand Theft Auto or going to a concert in Minecraft — the games offer a creative space where people can brainstorm.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. To break the monotony of Zoom calls during lockdown, some executives are holding meetings inside of virtual game rooms. So robbing a bank in "Grand Theft Auto" or going to a concert in "Minecraft" - the games offer a creative space for people to brainstorm in. One man told The New York Times he met a client at a cafe in "Animal Crossing" and gave her a 100 fish bait, an extravagant gift. It's weird, yeah. It's 2020. It's MORNING EDITION.

