It Took A Pandemic: Mystery Of Windsor Hum Is Solved

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

For a decade, Canadians living near the U.S. border swore they could hear a strange reverberation. It became known as the Windsor Hum, named for the Ontario city near the border with Michigan.

COLIN NOVAK: The low-frequency component tended to shake people's houses, the windows, et cetera.

NOEL KING, HOST:

That's Colin Novak. He's a scientist from the University of Windsor who studies the hum as part of a Canadian federal government investigation.

NOVAK: You had a lot of conspiracy theorists as well, saying that it was military experiments to, you know, something from outer space.

KING: It was probably not. Novak says the mystery may be solved.

NOVAK: Ninety-nine percent, I would say, I consider it solved.

MARTIN: The breakthrough came a few months ago when the hum just stopped. At the same time, an American steel factory stopped its operations on nearby Zug Island.

NOVAK: U.S. Steel was going to shut down some of their operations this year on Zug Island. And part of that would include the blast furnace.

MARTIN: Once those blast furnaces went quiet in April, so did the hum.

NOVAK: There had been no complaints, as far as I'm aware of, since they shut down their operations.

MARTIN: Novak doesn't expect the hum to come back, but there's a downside. He thinks U.S. Steel is permanently moving its operations out of the area to cut costs, so some jobs likely aren't coming back either.

