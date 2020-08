Trump Administration Imposes Deadline For TikTok To Be Sold The U.S. operation of video-sharing app TikTok is on the market. President Trump says the company that owns the app has to sell it by next month or he will ban it over national security concerns.

Trump Administration Imposes Deadline For TikTok To Be Sold