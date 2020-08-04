Irish Pub In Spain Bans Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline'

That song can get an entire bar or stadium singing along. "Sweet Caroline" was banned because of fear aggressive singing creates droplets that linger in the air and help spread the coronavirus.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Name a popular song that gets the entire bar or stadium singing along, and you'd probably come up with "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond. But one Irish pub in Spain is now banning the song. The fear is that such aggressive singing creates droplets that linger in the air and help spread the coronavirus. The Irish Post reports there's now a sign in the window saying no reaching out, no touching hands, no touching me, (singing) no touching you. It's MORNING EDITION.

