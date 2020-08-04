Grief And Memory With Poet Natasha Trethewey + The Latest On TikTok

"Do you know what it means to have a wound that never heals?"

This is the question posed at the beginning of poet Natasha Trethewey's new memoir, "Memorial Drive." The wound in this case is the loss of her mother. When Natasha was 19, her mother was shot and killed by her stepfather.

She's pulling back the curtain on these dark memories, 35 years later, to confront this loss again.



"Memorial Drive" is named after the street in Atlanta, Georgia where Tretheway's mother was murdered. The same street houses Stone Mountain – the largest monument to the Confederacy in the U.S.

"Memorial Drive" is more than a daughter's memoir. It's a lesson for a country struggling to confront its own dark past.

First, we took a quick look at the situation with TikTok with David Pierce, editor-at-large of Protocol. Will Microsoft buy the controversial app? Or will President Donald Trump come through on his rhetoric to ban the app in America?

Then, Natasha Tretheway joins us.

If you're in a dangerous situation at home, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. They operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. And if you feel unsafe to speak, you can reach out to them by texting LOVE IS to 22522.

