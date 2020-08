Tennessee Joins Other States In Lowering The Age For Election Workers The pandemic has made it difficult to find poll workers. Joining with other states, Tennessee lowered the age for election workers to 16. In one county, 32% of poll workers are 16 to 17 years old.

The pandemic has made it difficult to find poll workers. Joining with other states, Tennessee lowered the age for election workers to 16. In one county, 32% of poll workers are 16 to 17 years old.