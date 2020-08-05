Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Swears In During 100 Mile Run

Jill Karofsky celebrated two major milestones recently. She was sworn in to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in mile 35 out of a 100 mile marathon. The Justice says she'll celebrate with a Wisconsin beer.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A 100-mile ultramarathon is hard to do, but did anyone tell that to Jill Karofsky? Last weekend, Karofsky ran, finishing in 34 hours, a decent time made more impressive by the fact that she was sworn in to the Wisconsin Supreme Court while running. She took her oath at the 35-mile marker. Later, she told local news she'll celebrate by putting her feet up and drinking a Wisconsin beer. Have a few, Jill. It's MORNING EDITION.

