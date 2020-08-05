Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Alberto Perlman of Zumba : How I Built This with Guy Raz Within weeks after the pandemic lockdown, the fitness program Zumba rapidly shifted gears and launched its own online workout platform. Co-founder Alberto Perlman says it's helping keep the community connected, fit, and—for instructors—employed. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.
How I Built Resilience: Alberto Perlman of Zumba

How I Built This with Guy Raz

