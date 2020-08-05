How I Built Resilience: Alberto Perlman of Zumba

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

Within weeks after the pandemic lockdown, the fitness program Zumba rapidly shifted gears and launched its own online workout platform.

Co-founder Alberto Perlman says it's helping keep the community connected, fit, and—for instructors—employed.

