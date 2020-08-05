#2032: The Hungry Water Theory : Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, distilled water may be too hungry for John to use it in his radiator. Will Ray's explanation of the hungry water theory help clarify things, or as usual, only further obfuscate matters? Elsewhere, Diana's van could be a new form of germ warfare; Rhadd's wild idling leaves him, Tom, and Ray all wishing our hosts were smarter; and, on Stump the Chumps we find out if Liz found her gas leak, and the perfect jumpsuit. Also, Todd's noisy truck gives Tom a chance to re-live his Army days with the long-suffering Sgt. McNeeley. Everybody will go on pass this weekend except Private Maaagleeeozi! All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

