Ilia Calderó's Time To Speak + Primaries (Still) With Reid Wilson : 1A "The number of people who are dying is more than 1,000 a day," says Reid Wilson about the White House's claims of success on increased COVID tests. "Public opinion is not on the President's side no matter how much he talks about testing."

Ilia Calderó's Time To Speak + Primaries (Still) With Reid Wilson

1A

An election worker opens envelopes containing vote-by-mail ballots for the Washington state primary at King County Elections in Renton, Washington on August 3, 2020. JASON REDMOND/JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

An election worker opens envelopes containing vote-by-mail ballots for the Washington state primary at King County Elections in Renton, Washington on August 3, 2020.

Columbian journalist Ilia Calderón has been in the business for more than 20 years. She's now a nightly news anchor at Univision—and she has a new memoir out called "My Time to Speak: Reclaiming Ancestry and Confronting Race."

We talk to her about it—and about Latino voters, who are less of a monolith than some cable news pundits may think. Approximately 32 million Latinos will be eligible to vote in November. It's the largest minority voting bloc in the electorate, with enormous power to shape the outcome of the presidential race.

Then, five states went to the polls on Tuesday for the last big primary of the season. Did it deliver?

We discuss it all on our monthly political check-in with Reid Wilson, national correspondent for The Hill, and author of "Epidemic: Ebola and the Global Scramble to Prevent the Next Killer Outbreak."

