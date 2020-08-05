Ilia Calderó's Time To Speak + Primaries (Still) With Reid Wilson

Columbian journalist Ilia Calderón has been in the business for more than 20 years. She's now a nightly news anchor at Univision—and she has a new memoir out called "My Time to Speak: Reclaiming Ancestry and Confronting Race."

We talk to her about it—and about Latino voters, who are less of a monolith than some cable news pundits may think. Approximately 32 million Latinos will be eligible to vote in November. It's the largest minority voting bloc in the electorate, with enormous power to shape the outcome of the presidential race.

Then, five states went to the polls on Tuesday for the last big primary of the season. Did it deliver?

We discuss it all on our monthly political check-in with Reid Wilson, national correspondent for The Hill, and author of "Epidemic: Ebola and the Global Scramble to Prevent the Next Killer Outbreak."

