What It's Like To Manage Budget After Federal Unemployment Aid Expiration NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith talks with Sandy Villatoro, a housekeeper in Arizona who was laid off, about the challenges she faces managing her budget now that the $600 in federal aid has expired.

What It's Like To Manage Budget After Federal Unemployment Aid Expiration Economy What It's Like To Manage Budget After Federal Unemployment Aid Expiration What It's Like To Manage Budget After Federal Unemployment Aid Expiration Audio will be available later today. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith talks with Sandy Villatoro, a housekeeper in Arizona who was laid off, about the challenges she faces managing her budget now that the $600 in federal aid has expired. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor