What's The Value Of Seabird Poop? Researchers say seabird excrement provides economic benefits of $470 million a year — and they say they hope that fact will raise awareness for the birds' conservation.

What's The Value Of Seabird Poop? Animals What's The Value Of Seabird Poop? What's The Value Of Seabird Poop? Audio will be available later today. Researchers say seabird excrement provides economic benefits of $470 million a year — and they say they hope that fact will raise awareness for the birds' conservation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor