Lebanese Criticize Government Over Massive Explosion In Beirut The Lebanese people are growing angrier with their leaders after this week's explosion in Beirut, with questions being raised about official negligence as a possible cause in the deadly blast.

Lebanese Criticize Government Over Massive Explosion In Beirut Middle East Lebanese Criticize Government Over Massive Explosion In Beirut Lebanese Criticize Government Over Massive Explosion In Beirut Audio will be available later today. The Lebanese people are growing angrier with their leaders after this week's explosion in Beirut, with questions being raised about official negligence as a possible cause in the deadly blast. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor