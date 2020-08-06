The News Roundup For August 7, 2020

Enlarge this image toggle caption Stefani Reynolds/Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images Stefani Reynolds/Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

America's job numbers for July are out. And while we've brought back a sliver of the jobs lost in the pandemic—we have a long way to go.

One thing that would help? A new round of coronavirus aid. Millions of Americans are waiting to see if Congress can reach an agreement.

And one school district after another backtracks on reopening plans.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, a plume of smoke rising from Beirut's port was already being filmed by many in the capital. It was a sign that something was going on. But no one was prepared for what happened next.

The U.S. continues to stoke tensions with China—from ramping up sanctions, to banning TikTok and WeChat. What's next for our cold war with Beijing?

Plus, a champion for peace dies in Ireland, and in Spain, a former King quits his country.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter for Vox; Shane Harris, national security reporter at The Washington Post; and Jim Tankersley, tax and economy reporter at The New York Times.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Nancy Youssef, national security reporter for the Wall Street Journal; Nick Schifrin, foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour; and Indira Lakshmanan, senior executive editor at National Geographic.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.