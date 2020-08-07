Accessibility links
Kelsey Leonard: How Did We Lose Our Connection To Water? Kelsey Leonard was taught we are born with a deep connection to water and a duty to protect it. But today, she says, most of us have lost that connection—and the world is suffering because of it.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

Life's biggest questions, explored.
NPR logo

Kelsey Leonard: How Did We Lose Our Connection To Water?

Listen · 6:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/899823095/900098499" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Kelsey Leonard: How Did We Lose Our Connection To Water?

Kelsey Leonard: How Did We Lose Our Connection To Water?

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Kelsey Leonard: How Did We Lose Our Connection To Water?

Listen · 6:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/899823095/900098499" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Our Relationship With Water

Kelsey Leonard was taught we are born with a deep connection to water and a duty to protect it. But today, she says, most of us have lost that connection—and the world is suffering because of it.

About Kelsey Leonard

Kelsey Leonard is a legal scholar and water policy expert. She represents the Shinnecock Indian Nation as the Tribal Co-Lead on the Mid-Atlantic Committee on the Ocean, which is charged with protecting and managing the coastal resources of five Mid-Atlantic states. She also serves as a member of the Great Lakes Water Quality Board of the International Joint Commission.

Leonard has a PhD in Comparative Public Policy from McMaster University, where her research focused on Indigenous water security and its climatic, territorial, and governance underpinnings. She holds a Masters of Science in Water Science, Policy and Management from the University of Oxford. She also holds a BA in Sociology and Anthropology from Harvard University and a JD from Duquesne University.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

Life's biggest questions, explored.