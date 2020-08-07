Accessibility links
'The South Got Something To Say' Is A Celebratory Canon Of Southern Rap NPR Music has launched The South Got Something To Say, a canon of Southern hip-hop. Its creator, critic Briana Younger, and NPR's Rodney Carmichael explained the project on All Things Considered.
Special Series

The South Got Something To Say: A Celebration Of Southern Rap
NPR logo

'The South Got Something To Say' Is A Celebratory Canon Of Southern Rap

Listen · 7:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/899849680/900279767" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
'The South Got Something To Say' Is A Celebratory Canon Of Southern Rap

'The South Got Something To Say' Is A Celebratory Canon Of Southern Rap

Heard on All Things Considered

'The South Got Something To Say' Is A Celebratory Canon Of Southern Rap

Listen · 7:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/899849680/900279767" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
The South Got Something To Say
Enlarge this image
Joelle Avelino for NPR
The South Got Something To Say
Joelle Avelino for NPR

This week, NPR Music launched The South Got Something To Say: A Celebration Of Southern Rap. The project is centered around a canon of 130 greatest releases by Southern rappers; it was assembled by a team, led by critic Briana Younger, of Southern critics, scholars and writers representing the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Virginia.

The South Got Something To Say: A Celebration Of Southern Rap

Music Features

The South Got Something To Say: A Celebration Of Southern Rap

Younger and NPR Music hip-hop critic Rodney Carmichael spoke to All Things Considered about the inspiration for the project, the sound of Southern hip-hop and the future of the genre.

Below, you can stream the songs and selected tracks from the albums and mixtapes that comprise our list via Spotify and Apple Music.

Special Series

The South Got Something To Say: A Celebration Of Southern Rap