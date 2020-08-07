Drug Smuggling Cat Escapes From Sri Lankan Prison

A cat was caught at a jail in Sri Lanka with drugs and SIM cards attached around its neck. The feline smuggler managed to evade authorities and hasn't been back since.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. How do you arrest a cat? At a jail in Sri Lanka, guards tried to detain a pesky cat suspected of smuggling contraband to the inmates inside. According to local media, the feline delinquent had drugs and SIM cards tied around its neck when it was found inside on prison grounds. After he was initially caught, the cat escaped through a fence and hasn't been seen since. At that rate, they'll have to catch him eight more times. It's MORNING EDITION.

