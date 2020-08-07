Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Jessie Woolley-Wilson of DreamBox : How I Built This with Guy Raz Guy speaks with Jessie Woolley-Wilson, CEO of DreamBox, an online math learning program for K-8 students. The platform has added two million new users during the lockdown, but that rapid growth has created "stretch marks" and new challenges for leadership. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.
NPR logo

How I Built Resilience: Jessie Woolley-Wilson of DreamBox

Listen · 21:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/900148322/900273808" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built Resilience: Jessie Woolley-Wilson of DreamBox

How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built Resilience: Jessie Woolley-Wilson of DreamBox

How I Built Resilience: Jessie Woolley-Wilson of DreamBox

Listen · 21:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/900148322/900273808" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Guy speaks with Jessie Woolley-Wilson, CEO of DreamBox, an online math learning program for K-8 students.

The platform has added two million new users during the lockdown, but that rapid growth has created "stretch marks" and new challenges for leadership.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.