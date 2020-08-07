How I Built Resilience: Jessie Woolley-Wilson of DreamBox

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

Guy speaks with Jessie Woolley-Wilson, CEO of DreamBox, an online math learning program for K-8 students.

The platform has added two million new users during the lockdown, but that rapid growth has created "stretch marks" and new challenges for leadership.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.