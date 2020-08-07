How Satchel Paige Helped Integrate Baseball : Fresh Air This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues and today we remember one of baseball's greatest pitchers, Satchel Paige. We hear from Larry Tye, author of 'Satchel: The Life and Times of An American Legend.' Paige began his career pitching in the Negro leagues and later became a Major League star. In the 1930s, he made his way across the country amazing audiences with his blazing fastball and pinpoint accuracy.



Also, Maureen Corrigan shares a remembrance of journalist Pete Hamill.

How Satchel Paige Helped Integrate Baseball Listen · 48:48 48:48 How Satchel Paige Helped Integrate Baseball 48:48 Fresh Air How Satchel Paige Helped Integrate Baseball How Satchel Paige Helped Integrate Baseball Listen · 48:48 48:48 This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues and today we remember one of baseball's greatest pitchers, Satchel Paige. We hear from Larry Tye, author of 'Satchel: The Life and Times of An American Legend.' Paige began his career pitching in the Negro leagues and later became a Major League star. In the 1930s, he made his way across the country amazing audiences with his blazing fastball and pinpoint accuracy.



Also, Maureen Corrigan shares a remembrance of journalist Pete Hamill. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor