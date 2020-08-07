Mask Communication

Enlarge this image Cindy Ord/Getty Images Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Getting people to wear a mask during the pandemic is the group project of our lives — one that we pass or fail based on participation. But not everyone wants to wear one. Why is that? And is there anything we can do to convince them? We turn to behavioral economics for some tips.

It turns out getting someone to wear a mask has a lot to do with how you ask, and when, and who does the asking.

