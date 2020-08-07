Accessibility links
How do you get people to start wearing masks? : Planet Money Why won't some people wear masks? Is there anything we can do to convince them? We look to behavioral economics for help. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
Mask Communication

Planet Money

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: People are seen wearing protective masks while smoking as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Getting people to wear a mask during the pandemic is the group project of our lives — one that we pass or fail based on participation. But not everyone wants to wear one. Why is that? And is there anything we can do to convince them? We turn to behavioral economics for some tips.

It turns out getting someone to wear a mask has a lot to do with how you ask, and when, and who does the asking.

