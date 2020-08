Barr Promises DOJ Won't Try To Influence 2020 Election Attorney General William Barr has promised the Justice Department will not take any action to influence the upcoming election. But Democrats and DOJ veterans aren't so sure.

Barr Promises DOJ Won't Try To Influence 2020 Election Elections Barr Promises DOJ Won't Try To Influence 2020 Election Barr Promises DOJ Won't Try To Influence 2020 Election Audio will be available later today. Attorney General William Barr has promised the Justice Department will not take any action to influence the upcoming election. But Democrats and DOJ veterans aren't so sure. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor