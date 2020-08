TikTok Artists Think Of Backup Plans As Trump Signs Order To Ban The App Creators on TikTok are caught in the middle of a battle between President Trump and the Chinese government. With the possibility of the platform shutting down, some are coming up with backup plans.

TikTok Artists Think Of Backup Plans As Trump Signs Order To Ban The App National TikTok Artists Think Of Backup Plans As Trump Signs Order To Ban The App TikTok Artists Think Of Backup Plans As Trump Signs Order To Ban The App Audio will be available later today. Creators on TikTok are caught in the middle of a battle between President Trump and the Chinese government. With the possibility of the platform shutting down, some are coming up with backup plans. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor