Bryan Cranston Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' The Emmy and Tony award-winning actor will answer three questions about safe driving, inspired by classic driver's education films of yesteryear.

Not My Job: We Quiz Bryan Cranston Of 'Breaking Bad' On Braking ... Good

Bryan Cranston poses for a portrait at the Broadcast Television Journalists Association's Third Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards on June 10, 2013 in Los Angeles.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CCTA
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CCTA

So you're casting a delightful new children's movie and you need a loveable circus ringleader ... who do you turn to but the homicidal meth kingpin from Breaking Bad? Cranston stars in The One and Only Ivan which comes out on Disney+ on August 21.

Since many of us know Cranston from Breaking Bad, we've invited him to play a game called "Braking ... good!" Three questions about safe driving, inspired by classic driver's education films of yesteryear.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

