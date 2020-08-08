Panel Questions

So good, so good, so bad!

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Joel, coronavirus fears have led a pub in Spain to ban what on the premises?

JOEL KIM BOOSTER: Kissing.

SAGAL: No.

BOOSTER: Drinking.

SAGAL: That would be counterproductive.

BOOSTER: Well, you know, these questions are usually ridiculous.

SAGAL: That's true.

TRACY CLAYTON: (Laughter).

BOOSTER: You usually have to go to the most ridiculous place.

SAGAL: I will - if a pub banned drinking to fight the coronavirus...

BOOSTER: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...We would certainly mention it on the show. I will grant you that point.

BOOSTER: What's the - what - give me a clue?

SAGAL: All right. No more reaching out, no more touching you...

BOOSTER: Oh.

SAGAL: Certainly no more touching me.

BOOSTER: A handshake.

SAGAL: No.

BOOSTER: Touching me - touching each other.

SAGAL: Now, come on. That hint was so good - so good - so good.

CLAYTON: That's a song.

SAGAL: What song is it?

BOOSTER: "My Caroline" (ph).

SAGAL: Good enough - it's "Sweet Caroline."

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: I will give it to you, Joel. Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: The Neil Diamond classic "Sweet Caroline" is now officially life-threatening - even more than it's always been. The chorus, of course, of the song is touching hands, reaching out, touching me, touching you...

BOOSTER: Oh.

CLAYTON: Oh.

SAGAL: ...Though nobody gets to the last line because they're already on a ventilator. So Murphy's Irish Bar in Corralejo, Spain - they've posted signs banning the song until the pandemic is over. By the way, the lyric warm touching warm is still allowed because the song has been around for 40 years, and nobody has any idea what that means.

CLAYTON: Do they not really?

BOOSTER: I've got some ideas.

CLAYTON: I think we know what that means, right? We're all...

BOOSTER: I didn't know...

SAGAL: You think Neil Diamond was getting freaky? Is that what you're saying?

CLAYTON: I mean, Neil Diamond is a human being.

BOOSTER: Warm touching warm - let's be grownups here. Now, I did not realize that that was a song that people played or heard outside of weddings.

CLAYTON: Oh, fair.

BOOSTER: That is my only experience with that song.

SAGAL: This is your problem, Joel. You have to get with old, heterosexual male culture because...

BOOSTER: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...We are cutting-edge.

CLAYTON: Honestly, Joel, I don't recommend it. I think you're OK.

(LAUGHTER)

CLAYTON: I don't think we need that (laughter).

SAGAL: We can only assume this is bad news for fans of other songs like "Lean On Me," "Close To You," "Dancing Until You Cough In My Mouth" and...

BOOSTER: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ..."I Want To Hold Your Hydroxychloroquine."

TOM BODETT: Well, the aging straight, white, gentile male community - we have our customs. We do.

BOOSTER: You love a callback in a song. You love to add lyrics to a song that did not exist in the actual song. So good. So good. So good.

(LAUGHTER)

BOOSTER: Stop it.

(LAUGHTER)

CLAYTON: Wait - is that not in the real song...

BOOSTER: No.

SAGAL: No. It's...

BOOSTER: Peter made that up. People did not...

SAGAL: No, I did not make that up.

BOOSTER: Peter made that up.

SAGAL: Meanwhile, Sting has already bought a new boat with the royalties from "Don't Stand So Close To Me."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SWEET CAROLINE")

JULIO IGLESIAS: (Singing in Spanish).

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists narrowly avoid jail time in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

