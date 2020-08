West Virginia Churchgoer Reflects On Faith During The COVID-19 Pandemic Mary Tate's church in central West Virginia was part of the first cluster of coronavirus cases in the state. Five months later, she shares that experience and how it's made her faith stronger.

West Virginia Churchgoer Reflects On Faith During The COVID-19 Pandemic Religion West Virginia Churchgoer Reflects On Faith During The COVID-19 Pandemic West Virginia Churchgoer Reflects On Faith During The COVID-19 Pandemic Audio will be available later today. Mary Tate's church in central West Virginia was part of the first cluster of coronavirus cases in the state. Five months later, she shares that experience and how it's made her faith stronger. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor