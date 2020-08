Millions Of Americans Are In Danger Of Being Evicted During Pandemic Federal and state eviction bans, put in place during COVID-19, have lapsed. President Trump said his administration would take measures to stop evictions, but he didn't spell out what that means.

Millions Of Americans Are In Danger Of Being Evicted During Pandemic Economy Millions Of Americans Are In Danger Of Being Evicted During Pandemic Millions Of Americans Are In Danger Of Being Evicted During Pandemic Audio will be available later today. Federal and state eviction bans, put in place during COVID-19, have lapsed. President Trump said his administration would take measures to stop evictions, but he didn't spell out what that means. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor