Delivery Driver Joins Singapore's National Day Parade

People lined the parade route, flags in hand, cheering the country's 55th birthday. Video on social media shows a delivery man, on a motorbike, joined the tail end of the parade, smiling and waving.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Delivery drivers are working overtime, so it's fitting that one decided to tag along at the end of a parade. It was Singapore's National Day parade. People lined the route, flags in hand, cheering the country's 55th birthday. And video on social media shows a delivery man on a motorbike joined the tail end of that parade, smiling and waving. Maybe drivers deserve their own parade. They could just drop off stuff along the route. It's MORNING EDITION.

