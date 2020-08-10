PHOTOS: Indonesia's Volcano Mount Sinabung Erupts, Spewing Ash Miles High

Accessibility links
PHOTOS: Indonesian Volcano Erupts, Sending Up Miles-High Ash Plume Mount Sinabung was dormant for 400 years before reawakening in 2010. Since then, it has erupted repeatedly. Dramatic photos and videos capture the latest eruption.
Mount Sinabung on Indonesia's Sumatra Island spews thick ash and smoke miles into the sky on Monday. Anto Sembiring/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Mount Sinabung on Indonesia's Sumatra Island spews thick ash and smoke miles into the sky on Monday.

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung has erupted in a dramatic plume of ash rising several miles into the sky and posing health risks to nearby residents, according to Indonesian authorities.

The volcano, located on Sumatra Island, erupted on Saturday and again on Monday, "emitting a thunderous noise and turning the sky dark," Reuters reports.

An official on the island told The Associated Press that ash and grit had piled up 2 inches thick in some abandoned villages close to the volcano.

Mount Sinabung lay dormant for 400 years before reawakening a decade ago. Since then, it has erupted multiple times, sometimes with deadly results. Many villagers have been permanently displaced.

Farmers work in a field covered with ash following an eruption on Monday by Mount Sinabung at Sukatepu village in Karo, North Sumatra, a province on the Island of Sumatra. Ivan Damanik/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Farmers work in a field covered with ash following an eruption on Monday by Mount Sinabung at Sukatepu village in Karo, North Sumatra, a province on the Island of Sumatra.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported as a result of the latest eruption, the AP writes.

Local observatories have warned that the ash plume could disrupt aviation in the immediate area of the volcano.

