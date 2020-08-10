Homeworked: To Reopen Or Not To Reopen

To reopen or not to reopen.

That is the question plaguing school districts around the country as they grapple with how to teach kids this fall. It's still early, but already we've seen what can happen when plans go awry.

A high school in Elwood, Indiana, was forced to close its doors the same week it reopened after a student tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day back. And last week a high school in Georgia made headlines after a picture of mask-less students packed in a hallway went viral—at least nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 from that school.

But the question remains: what is the best way to teach students in the middle of a pandemic?

Here to help us get closer to the answer is Sarah Darville, national editor for Chalkbeat, a non-profit news organization focused on education; PJ Caposey, superintendent for Meridian 223 School District in Illinois; Dr. Lee Beers, president-elect of the American Academy of Pediatrics; Tammy LaPlante, high school custodian in Ashtabula, Ohio.

